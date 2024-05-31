4 Cavaliers on the Trade Block This Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Cavaliers are in the midst of an offseason of change. They already fired their head coach J.B. Bickerstaff and are currently in the process of hiring a new head coach. They have massive decisions to make about their core four of Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.
Mitchell is entering the final season of his contract and is waiting for a lucrative, long-term extension. The Cavs seem prepared to give him the deal he desires to make sure he stays in Cleveland.
Yet, it's also clear that this team isn't ready to contend for a championship. The fit concerns between Garland and Mitchell in the backcourt and Mobley and Allen in the frontcourt persist. Therefore, we may see some trades by the Cavs to balance out the roster this summer. Here are four players on the trade block who might leave Cleveland.
Darius Garland
The 24-year-old playmaker is under contract until the end of the 2027-28 season. Once one of the most promising young point guards in the league, Garland has failed to show much improvement over the last two seasons. Since Donovan Mitchell arrived in Cleveland, Garland hasn't been able to fit next to him, raising questions about his fit next to another ball-dominant offensive weapon.
Plus, there are the defensive concerns. Garland is too undersized to be an impactful defensive player. Combine that with the defensive deficiencies Mitchell comes with and it creates a ton of issues for the Cavs,
Due to his age, potential, and status as an All-Star, Garland should have plenty of suitors on the trade market. The Cavs should take advantage of that before he loses more of his trade value.