4 Cavaliers on the Trade Block This Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
Georges Niang
Niang was one of the biggest disappointments for the Cavs last season. Signed to a three-year, $25.5 million deal in the 2023 offseason, the sharpshooting power forward struggled to be effective as a Cavalier.
Before coming to Cleveland, Niang shot over 40% from three for four straight seasons. In 2023-24, his accuracy fell to 37.6% in the regular season, and all the way down to 13% in the playoffs.
As he couldn't hit any shots in the playoffs, he lost his rotation minutes, only appearing in ten games and averaging 12.1 minutes per occasion.
Niang, at age 30, can still be a useful player. He still provides spacing on the offensive end and has decent size and strength. However, his contributions are probably not worth over $8 million per year. His salary could be used in a trade to land them a better-fitting player with more athleticism and dynamism.