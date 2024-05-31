4 Cavaliers on the Trade Block This Offseason
By Cem Yolbulan
Caris LeVert
Another high salary that doesn't give the Cavs what his contract demands of him is Caris LeVert. The 29-year-old shooting guard is a useful sixth-man who can create his own shot and score in bunches but he isn't worth the $16.6 million he is owed for next season.
LeVert was able to turn himself into a solid defensive option. He can guard multiple positions and combines speed and strength to stay in front of offensive players.
However, he is one of the least efficient scorers in the league. He can't shoot the three, hitting only 32.5% from downtown in the 2023-24 season. He also only made 42.1% of his field goal attempts last season.
That lack of efficiency is a problem, especially when you already have other ball-dominant guards like Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell. The no. 1 priority for the team should be surrounding Garland and Mitchell with enough shooters who can space the floor. And Levert unfortunately can't do that. If the Cavs can use his expiring deal to get an upgrade on the wing, that would make a huge difference for their chances next season.