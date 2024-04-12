4 Cavaliers Playing Their Final Postseason in Cleveland
The Cleveland Cavaliers are entering a pivotal postseason. It may be the last playoffs in a Cavs jersey for a few key players.
By Cem Yolbulan
4. Caris LeVert
LeVert's situation is similar to Isaac Okoro's. He has shown significant improvements, especially on the defensive end, but he is still not the type of player the Cavs need.
The 29-year-old's ideal position is the shooting guard. He can play up a position at small forward due to Cleveland's desperate need there but he is undersized to really defend forwards. He is a solid defender and does his best but can get overpowered.
Moreover, he can be an offensive liability. With bench units, LeVert can work as a volume scorer as he averages 14 points and 5 assists per game this season. But, his efficiency is absolutely abysmal. He shoots 42% from the field and 32.4% from three. He is not guarded behind the three-point line, making him an awkward fit next to other non-shooters like Allen and Mobley.
In ideal lineups for this team, LeVert is behind Max Strus and Georges Niang as the fifth starter. This makes him a pure bench player. And players like that shouldn't make $16.6 million per year. But, that is what he is scheduled to make in 2024-25.
The fact that his contract will be expiring should make him a movable contract. Getting another overpaid player who is a better fit on the roster, like a forward who can shoot, is a better use of resources for the Cavaliers.
