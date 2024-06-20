4 Cavaliers Who Won't Be Back in 2024
Georges Niang
When the Cavaliers signed Georges Niang to a three-year, $25.5 million deal in the 2023 offseason, they were hoping he would space the floor for his teammates and knock down open jump shots. That had been his calling card in the NBA for a long time, having hit over 40% from three in every season of his career.
Until last season.
Niang had to play a larger role for the Cavs with the injuries to Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley but largely struggled. He appeared in 82 games, started in 10, and played over 22 minutes per game. He shot 37.6% from downtown and averaged 9.4 points per game.
These are not bad numbers but for a player who doesn't bring much else to the table except for shooting, it's not enough.
Niang is a defensive liability. At 6'7, he is undersized for a power forward. He is strong but slow and unathletic. He struggles in guarding players on the perimeter and or protecting the rim. He lost his rotation role in the playoffs as he only appeared in 10 games and played 10 minutes per appearance. He was an abysmal 9/41 from the field in those minutes.
Plus, he is 31 years old and will likely continue to decline. He can still be useful due to his elite shooting but the Cavs should aim higher and look for upgrades in his salary spot and rotation role.