4 Cavaliers Who Won't Be Back in 2024
By Cem Yolbulan
Tristan Thompson
Another role the Cavs should look to upgrade is the backup center. The 33-year-old Tristan Thompson did alright in limited minutes last season, but he also received a 25-game suspension due to violating the league's anti-drug policy.
Even though having veterans on your bench is useful, the Cavs need to aim higher if they want to be a title contender. As a placeholder who can eat minutes during the regular season, Thompson is not going to kill you. He is not going to help you much either. He will grab rebounds and provide some physicality but that is about it.
Fortunately for the Cavs, Evan Mobley plays center when Jarrett Allen is on the bench or sidelined. They don't need the highest-quality backup center.
However, someone who can shoot the three to give opposing defenses a different look in bench units could go a long way.
Thompson's contract is expiring and even though he can re-sign on a minimum deal, the Cavs can sign a better player with that slot.