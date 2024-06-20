4 Cavaliers Who Won't Be Back in 2024
By Cem Yolbulan
Caris LeVert
LeVert took a significant step forward last season and became one of the better perimeter defenders on the roster. The 29-year-old is a decent bench player who has the ability to have big scoring games. He can run the pick-and-roll, pass, and get to the basket. However, he is a wildly inefficient player who needs the ball in his hands.
The 29-year-old shooting guard is a career 34% three-point shooter and hit 32.5% of his attempts last year. His field goal percentage was 42.1% in the 2023-24 season. He is not a good off-ball player due to his shooting limitations and he is not efficient enough to justify giving him the ball to.
Next to Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, the Cavs need players who can space the floor and play off-ball. Max Strus, Sam Merrill, and Dean Wade are therefore better fits. However, LeVert makes more money than every single one of these players.
His $16.6 million salary for the 2024-25 season is not the best use of resources for the Cavaliers. The good thing is that it is an expiring deal and Cleveland can attach draft picks in a potential trade scenario to upgrade there. If they have to move on from one player this summer, LeVert should be that name.