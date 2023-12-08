4 Former Browns Failing Miserably With Their New Teams in 2023
These former Cleveland Browns were hoping for a fresh start but so far, 2023 has not gone their way
By Randy Gurzi
2. Chase Winovich, EDGE, Miami Dolphins
Far too often, Cleveland believes they got a steal when a player with a recognizable name is added. That was the case in 2022 when they traded Mack Wilson to the New England Patriots in exchange for Chase Winovich.
The deal made a lot of sense. Wilson had been struggling and Winovich recorded 11 sacks in his first two seasons as an edge rusher for the Patriots. In a more traditional linebacker role, he wasn't as effective in 2021. That meant a fresh start could be all he needed, as was the case for Wilson.
What we all forgot is that Bill Belichick doesn't make good trades. Well, he does, but not good for the other team. When he's ready to move on from a player, there's a reason. It wasn't long before we could see this was the case with Winovich.
After being slowed by an injury, he was able to suit up but only appeared in eight games. Winovich finished with just 20 tackles and one sack. He wasn't even considered in free agency as he signed with the Houston Texans — who were ironically enough trying to replace Ogbo Okoronkwo who signed in Cleveland.
Winovich was released in August and signed to the Miami Dolphins practice squad. He appeared in just three games before being released again and has since announced his retirement at just 28 years old.