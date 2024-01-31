4 Most Overrated Browns From the 2023-24 NFL Season
The Cleveland Browns mostly overachieved in 2023 but there were a few high-profile names whose performances were underwhelming.
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns undoubtedly overachieved in 2023 on both ends of the ball. Despite being one of the teams most impacted by injuries, the Browns still managed to have an elite defense and a solid offense.
This came on the shoulders of fantastic individual performances. But, several players left plenty to be desired. Here are some names who didn't perform the way their perceptions and reputations around the league would suggest.
Elijah Moore, WR
The third-year wideout had career highs in receptions and yards in 2023 but his overall impact was nowhere near his numbers indicate. His overall production of 59 catches and 640 yards might seem decent but it was mostly the result of volume rather than efficiency.
Moore was targeted more than six times a game in 2023, only behind Amari Cooper and David Njoku on the Browns. On paper, he has the speed and the playmaking talent to make good use of this type of involvement on offense. Yet, it's hard to find a single game all season where he made an impact. In fact, he went over 60 yards once in 17 games.
It seems like the promise Moore showed as a prospect and his rookie season with the New York Jets precedes his actual production, which makes him an overrated receiver. The likes of Cedric Tillman and David Bell did more with fewer opportunities than Moore. It is no surprise that he was ranked 94th out of 128 receivers by PFF. He should be treated that way when the Browns are making their 2024 plans in the offseason.