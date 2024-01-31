4 Most Overrated Browns From the 2023-24 NFL Season
The Cleveland Browns mostly overachieved in 2023 but there were a few high-profile names whose performances were underwhelming.
By Cem Yolbulan
Deshaun Watson, QB
Watson's struggles may be chalked up to his injury but that might be selling short how bad he has been when he suited up for the Browns.
Browns fans want to believe that their $230 million will lead them to glory but there has been no indication in his 12-game tenure in Cleveland that he is capable of doing that.
Even though Watson led the Browns to a 5-1 record in the six games he played in 2023, his individual performance left plenty to be desired. His quarterback rating of 84.3 was better than what he showed in 2022, but it would still rank 24th in the NFL if he had played enough to qualify.
Watson threw for an average of 185 yards per game with seven touchdowns, four interceptions, and a pass completion percentage of 61.4. He is also not the rushing threat he used to be early in his career. In 2023, he had career-low rush attempts, rushing yards, and rushing touchdowns.
The success 39-year-old Joe Flacco had with this team is a testament to how talented this team is up and down the roster. The fact that Flacco was able to have similar if not better production than Watson in an arguably more depleted offensive unit speaks volumes to Watson being an overrated quarterback.
Can Watson regain his early-career form in 2024? Possibly. Can he be a $46 million-a-year quarterback? Most likely not.
You know what's not overrated? FanDuel's promo for the Chiefs vs. 49ers. It just takes winning a $5 bet to unlock a $200 bonus. You can wager on either team, and if your team wins you get all your usual cash winnings plus that full $200 bonus. Sign up for FanDuel now to cash in before it expires!