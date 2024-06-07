4 Most Overrated Players in the AFC North
2. Zack Moss, RB — Cincinnati Bengals
The Cincinnati Bengals underwent some changes this offseason, which included saying goodbye to long-time starting running back Joe Mixon. The former 2017 fourth-rounder was a workhorse for the Bengals, having amassed over 8,500 scrimmage yards and 62 TDs over his seven-year run in Cincinnati.
So, who did the Benagls replace Mixon with? None other than Zack Moss on a two-year, $8 million.
Moss is coming off a career year with the Indianapolis Colts, which saw him rack up 794 rushing yards on 183 carries, 192 receiving yards on 27 catches, and seven total TDs. But while the 2023 campaign was a career year for the 26-year-old, Bengals fans shouldn't try fooling themselves into thinking that he's an RB1.
While Mixon has rushed for 1,000-plus yards in four of the last six seasons, the 2023 schedule was Moss' first time hitting the 500-yard mark. Moss also struggled with bigger roles as the season went on, proven by the below chart that compares his first four starts to the last quartet.
Zack Moss' First Four 2023 Starts
Zack Moss' Last Four 2023 Starts
Carries: 89
Carries: 43
Rushing Yards: 445
Rushing Yards: 92
Yards Per Carry: 5.0
Yards Per Carry: 2.1
Rushing TDs: 3
Rushing TDs: 1
Jonathan Taylor's return to the Colts lineup did affect Moss' opportunities, but the fact that the latter barely averaged more than two yards per carry in his last four starts says a lot. If Moss doesn't prove that he can play as he did in the first half of 2023, the Bengals might be in danger of missing the playoffs again.