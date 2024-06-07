4 Most Overrated Players in the AFC North
3. Russell Wilson, QB — Pittsburgh Steelers
After the Kenny Pickett experiment proved to be a bust, Pittsburgh Steelers fans were ready for a change under center. Pickett was shipped across the state to the Philadelphia Eagles in March, resulting in the Steelers bringing in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields to compete for the starting QB job.
Having said that, all signs point to Wilson stealing the QB1 job due to a strong offseason showing, per The Athletic's Mark Kaboly. But even if the 35-year-old has outplayed Fields thus far (which is a low bar to begin with), Pittsburgh fans shouldn't fool themselves into overhyping the former.
Yes, Wilson is a former Super Bowl winner and has racked up a ton of individual accolades, but his best days are behind him. He looked like a shell of his old self during his two years with the Denver Broncos, throwing for just 6,594 passing yards, 42 touchdowns to 19 interceptions, and a 90.9 passer rating in 30 starts. That's without mentioning his 11-19 record in those games.
Wilson now joins the Steelers, who have one of the weaker offensive lines in the NFL. There's a good chance that the nine-time Pro Bowl QB looks even worse in the Steel City than in Denver, although Browns fans certainly won't complain about that.