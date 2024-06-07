4 Most Overrated Players in the AFC North
4. Najee Harris, RB — Pittsburgh Steelers
How could I only limit the Steelers to just one player when Najee Harris is also on their roster?
Pittsburgh fans seem to think they have a legitimate No. 1 running back on their hands. If you only look at Harris' basic statistics, that certainly appears to be the case. He's rushed for 1,000 yards in each of his first three seasons and has yet to miss a single game.
But while Harris racks up the yards, he does it at an inefficient rate. He's racked up 3,269 rushing yards on a whopping 834 attempts thus far, translating to an uninspiring 3.9 yards per carry.
The Steelers are also seemingly trying to phase him out of the passing game as he went from 74 receptions for 467 receiving yards and three TDs as a rookie to a 29-170-0 stat line in 2023.
Let's also not forget that he disappeared when the Steelers needed him the most: in the playoffs. Harris' inefficiency bled into the postseason as he finished Pittsburgh's wild-card loss to the Buffalo Bills with just 37 rushing yards on 12 carries (3.1 per attempt). He was even outplayed by fellow RB Jaylen Warren, who had 38 ground yards on eight tries.
Now that the Steelers declined his fifth-year option at the beginning of May, the writing could be on the wall for Harris. Pittsburgh isn't that confident in his outlook, meaning the 2024 campaign could be his final chance to prove to his franchise that he deserves to stick around.
