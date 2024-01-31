4 Pending Free Agents Browns Must Re-Sign This Offseason
The Cleveland Browns have a total of 24 expiring contracts this offseason. Here's a look at four pending free agents who the most re-sign before free agency opens in March.
2. Sione Takitaki, LB
Sione Takitaki's fifth season with the Browns was one of his best to date.
The former 2019 third-rounder made seven starts across 15 games, racking up career-highs in solo tackles (45), sacks (2.0), and pass defenses (3). He was also targeted on 28 passing attempts but only allowed 19 completions for 145 yards without a touchdown, further highlighting his versatility.
Takitaki earned more and more of the coaches' trust as the 2023 season rolled on. After playing anywhere between 38% and 63% of offensive snaps in his first eight games, he played at least 81% in five of the final eight — including 98% in the Wild Card Round.
Takitaki is one of the bigger fan favorites on defense at the moment and losing him would hurt a lot of Browns fans. Hopefully, Cleveland finds a way to keep him or else there'll be a gaping hole in the linebacker room going forward.