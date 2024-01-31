4 Pending Free Agents Browns Must Re-Sign This Offseason
The Cleveland Browns have a total of 24 expiring contracts this offseason. Here's a look at four pending free agents who the most re-sign before free agency opens in March.
3. Shelby Harris, DT
Veteran defensive tackle Shelby Harris was a late addition to Cleveland's roster, joining the team on a one-year contract last August. But while missing out on training camp is detrimental for some players, Harris wound up being one of the Browns' bigger (and better) surprises.
Making seven starts across 17 games, Harris recorded 28 tackles, five defended, passes, and 1.5 sacks with a forced fumble in his debut campaign. He was also one of PFF's better graded interior defenders ranking 20th against the run (68.7), 26th against the pass (75.3), and 31st overall (70.8).
Assuming that he's willing to take another cheap one-year deal, bringing back Harris is a no-brainer. Not only was he a key part of the defensive line, but the Browns can't exactly afford to lose him when Smith, Maurice Hurst, and Jordan Elliott are all pending free agents, too.