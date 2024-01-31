4 Pending Free Agents Browns Must Re-Sign This Offseason
The Cleveland Browns have a total of 24 expiring contracts this offseason. Here's a look at four pending free agents who the most re-sign before free agency opens in March.
4. Corey Bojorquez, P
Sixth-year punter Corey Bojorquez took a massive step forward with the Browns last season.
The Bellflower, CA native was one of the best punters in the league, racking up a career-high 4,294 punt yards. He averaged the eight-most yards per attempt (49.4) while also being tied for fifth with 31 punts landing inside of the 20-yard line.
While figuring out the punter market is tricky, it wouldn't be surprising if other teams would love to add Bojorquez to their lineup. He has a powerful leg that can flip the field on a dime, which is crucial when it comes to winning games and beating the NFL's best teams.
Considering how the Browns have rostered 12 different players to kick punts at times since the 2010 NFL season, holding on to Bojorquez — who has game-changing potential — is a necessity.
More Cleveland Browns news and analysis: