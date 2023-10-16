4 studs (& 1 dud) from Cleveland Browns Week 6 win vs. 49ers
The Cleveland Browns pull off a surprising victory against the 49ers in Week 6, thanks to stellar performances from key players and a dominant secondary
Stud: Dalvin Tomlinson, DL
Browns fans were undoubtedly thrilled to see Dalvin Tomlinson come up huge in this particular matchup.
How do you beat the 49ers? Well, it starts with making them one-dimensional. San Francisco's offense is filtered through Christian McCaffrey, but they weren't able to get much going on the ground thanks to the dominance of Dalvin Tomlinson up front.
Tomlinson had just one tackle on the afternoon, but you can't judge a run-stuffing defensive tackle by the stats they put up. It was the impact he was making by getting leverage, pushing blockers back, and living in the backfield all game that really made him a stud for the day.
He was creating opportunities for others (a speedy linebacker like JOK isn't going to have many big games when the line in front of him is getting push backed) and dominating the line of scrimmage.
