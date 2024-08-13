4 Wide Receivers Browns Can Still Trade For After Missing Out on Brandon Aiyuk
By Cem Yolbulan
2. Darius Slayton
Another high-level playmaker embroiled in some contract drama this offseason was Darius Slayton of the New York Giants. After having one of the best seasons of his career last year, Slayton wanted an improvement on his deal but received a small adjustment to his 2024 salary instead. This makes him an obvious trade candidate.
The Giants used a first-round pick on Malik Nabers and signed Allen Robinson in free agency. They have younger wide receivers with higher upsides like Wan'Dale Robinson that they want to evaluate. It would make sense for the Giants and Slayton to part ways while his trade value is still presumably high.
Slayton would likely not cost too much for the Browns. They should be able to keep their receiver group together and add the 27-year-old into the mix without sacrificing significant draft capital or trade assets.
The former Auburn standout didn't live up to the hype he created with his dominant rookie season when he had 740 yards and eight touchdowns. But he has proven himself to be a valuable option as a WR2/3.
He was still able to put up solid numbers last year despite playing on a dysfunctional Giants offense, registering a career-best 50 catches for 770 yards. On a better offense, with more weapons, Slayton could look even better, making this a worthy move for the Browns.