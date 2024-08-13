4 Wide Receivers Browns Can Still Trade For After Missing Out on Brandon Aiyuk
By Cem Yolbulan
3. Courtland Sutton
The Denver Broncos wide receiver was also involved in a contract dispute this offseason. After threatening the team with skipping training camp, Sutton eventually got a deal done by getting the Broncos to add $1.5 million in incentives to his salary. That was lower than the pay raise the 28-year-old had in mind but it was enough to get him to come to training camp.
Sutton has two more years left on his contract so there isn't necessarily a sense of urgency from Denver's side to trade him. Sutton hasn't necessarily asked for a trade, either. However, a potential deal makes sense for both sides.
The Broncos had a losing record in each of Sutton's six seasons there. The Pro Bowler hasn't sniffed the postseason yet and that is unlikely to change in a season in which Bo Nix or Jarrett Stidham will be under center. Before the Broncos are ready to compete in the AFC West, Sutton will already be declining.
The former SMU standout finished last season with 59 catches, 772 yards, and 10 touchdowns despite playing in a less-than-ideal situation. He clearly has some gas left in the tank and the Broncos should be interested in moving him while he still has some trade value. The Browns should be able to trade for Sutton by giving up some draft capital and nothing too significant in terms of trade assets.