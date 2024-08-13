4 Wide Receivers Browns Can Still Trade For After Missing Out on Brandon Aiyuk
By Cem Yolbulan
4. CeeDee Lamb
This is the least likely option of all but it would also be the dream scenario for the Browns. CeeDee Lamb hasn't expressed a desire to be traded yet but the signs out of Dallas don't bode well for the Cowboys' chances of holding onto him long-term.
Lamb is one of the three best wide receivers in the league and any team, including the Browns, should be interested in trading for him. It's not often that a 25-year-old All-Pro receiver who never misses any games and produces consistently becomes available on the trade market.
It's hard to understand why Jerry Jones is playing hardball with him with the regular season being less than a month away but this presents an opportunity for the Browns.
The asking price for Lamb would be exorbitant. It would require at least one first-round pick plus Amari Cooper. Additional draft capital would likely have to be included. In addition, the Browns would have to make Lamb the highest-paid receiver in the league and that could complicate things financially.
However, a chance to trade for a player of Lamb's caliber doesn't come around too often and you can always figure out the salary cap down the line.
Lamb finished the 2023 season with 135 catches, 1,749 yards, and 12 touchdowns, and he looks like he may have another gear to hit. If he did that in Cleveland, the Browns could become immediate Super Bowl contenders.
