5 Browns to Blame for Pathetic 1-4 Start
By Cem Yolbulan
The Cleveland Browns are off to a disastrous 1-4 start to the 2024 NFL season. Despite playing a relatively easy slate of games so far, going up against the Cowboys, Jaguars, Giants, Raiders, and the Commanders, the Browns have looked miserable on both ends of the field.
The disappointment and frustration reached new levels in Week 5 as the Browns were a complete no-show in Washington, suffering a 21-point loss. This will naturally bring about plenty of conversations about the changes necessary to turn the season around.
When you get blown out in this manner and look like one of the most dysfunctional teams in the league, there is a ton of blame to go around. It will not be an easy task but let's try to pinpoint who are the most culpable parties so far.
HC Kevin Stefanski
This one is a no-brainer, especially considering that he is the play caller on the offensive end. Despite the fact that the Browns never had an above-average offense since he took charge in 2020, Stefanski insists on retaining his play-calling responsibilities. The results, however, continue to underwhelm.
Entering Week 5, the Browns ranked 31st in yards and 27th in points. Then they put up 3.6 yards per play on Sunday and had 212 total yards.
The Browns are yet to hit 300 total yards or 20 total points for the entire season. The lack of chemistry between Deshaun Watson and the rest of the offense is obvious. The tension between Watson and Stefanski was palpable in the third quarter when the two miscommunicated on a fourth-down and wasted an excellent red zone opportunity. If things don't improve as soon as Week 6, Stefanski's time in Cleveland may be numbered.