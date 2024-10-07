5 Browns to Blame for Pathetic 1-4 Start
By Cem Yolbulan
DC Jim Schwartz
It's hard to put all the blame on Stefanski when the defense has been similarly underwhelming. Last season, the Browns had one of the best defenses in the league, leading the NFL in yards allowed. Despite bringing the same core group back, they haven't been able to replicate that success.
Heading into Sunday's game, the Browns' defense ranked 15th in the league, a disappointing number considering the amount of talent on the team and the fact that they didn't play a single offense that is top ten in the league.
The Commanders were the first decent offense that they faced this season and the results were disastrous. Jayden Daniels completely carved up the offense, both on the ground and with his downfield throws. He finished the game with 238 yards and a touchdown while adding 82 rushing yards on 11 carries.
The tackling was atrocious throughout the game. According to PFF, the Browns missed 13 tackles as a team. The secondary's performance was particularly notable as Grant Deplit, Martin Emerson, and Denzel Ward had four missed tackles between them. Emerson and Ward received 53.1 and 50.5 PFF grades, two of the lowest marks on the team.
Deshaun Watson
Perhaps the most disappointing individual performance from Week 5, however, came from Deshaun Watson. Aside from his disastrous 15/28 passing for 125 yards and 77.2 passer rating, his body language was noteworthy.
The third-quarter play where he walked off the field and called a timeout when Kevin Stefanski wanted to go for it on fourth down was emblematic of everything wrong with this offense. Now, the visible frustration of the two with each other will make matters more complicated for the rest of the season.
This was Watson's 17th game as a member of the Cleveland Browns. He has had plenty of opportunities to prove that he is the quarterback of the present and the future of this franchise. He hasn't done that and the time is running out for him.