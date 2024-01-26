5 Browns Fans Will Be Happy to See Leave in Free Agency
With the NFL free agency period less than two months away, Browns fans won't be too sad to see these five players leaving Cleveland.
2. Marquise Goodwin, WR
Another pending free agent who Browns fans won't shed a tear for if he leaves is Marquise Goodwin.
In a season where the passing game was a weakness early on, Goodwin didn't exactly do much to help improve the situation. The 33-year-old wideout was invisible for the most part, hauling in only four catches on 13 targets for 67 yards without a touchdown.
He also registered a putrid 9.6 passer rating when targeted, which further shows just how much of a negative asset he was.
Think maybe he was playing better than the stats show? If you were watching closely you wouldn't say that, and Pro Football Focus' grade (50.3 receiving) goes one step further to highlighting just how much of a non-factor Goodwin was.
Considering he averaged fewer than 10 offensive snaps across his last seven appearances, it's safe to say that re-signing Goodwin won't be a priority. He just isn't an NFL-level WR anymore and there's no reason to expect that he can turn things around next season.
Wide receiver is a big need for the Browns, sure, but Goodwin is part of the problem, not part of the answer.