5 Browns Fans Will Be Happy to See Leave in Free Agency
With the NFL free agency period less than two months away, Browns fans won't be too sad to see these five players leaving Cleveland.
5. Harrison Bryant, TE
Browns fans had high hopes for tight end Harrison Bryant when he was drafted 115th overall in 2020. After all, he was coming off a huge college season that saw him rack up 1,004 receiving yards and seven touchdowns on 65 catches across 13 games with Florida Atlantic.
Bryant hasn't brought that same level of production to the NFL, though. The 2023 campaign marked his fourth straight season with fewer than 300 receiving yards, finishing with just 81 yards and three touchdowns on 13 catches. That's more than underwhelming considering how long Browns fans have waited for him to take that next big step.
When a TE struggles to produce offense, the hope is that they can at least be a solid blocker. That wasn't the case for Bryant, though, finishing with a PFF run block grade of 49.6, marking the second time in three seasons that he finished with a sub-50.0 grade.
Now that he's heading toward free agency, it's time for the Browns to let Bryant walk. Head coach Kevin Stefanski loves having two TEs who can contribute on offense and while he has one in the form of David Njoku, it's become increasingly clear that Bryant isn't good enough to fill that role.
As long as the Browns find a Bryant upgrade in free agency or through the draft, Browns fans won't miss him on the field next season.
