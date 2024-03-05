5 Browns Free Agents Most Likely to Walk This Offseason
Not all of the Cleveland Browns' pending free agents are guaranteed to return for the 2024 NFL season. Here's a look at the five who will most likely walk this offseason.
4. DT Jordan Elliott
Jordan Elliott has been a polarizing player across the Browns fanbase ever since he was drafted 88th overall back in 2020.
The former Texas/Missouri product was abysmal throughout his first three NFL seasons but seemed to turn a page when paired alongside Dalvin Tomlinson last season. Although he wasn't perfect, Elliott still recorded a career-high 2.5 sacks while adding 14 solo tackles and a broken-up pass across 17 games (14 starts).
But even with his best performance to date, I won't be shocked if Elliott doesn't return next fall. For starters, it remains to be seen if his 2023 performance was an anomaly or the new norm. The last thing Cleveland needs is to re-sign him to a multi-year deal only for him to revert to his old ways.
Secondly, Elliott still struggled to stop the run. His 45.2 run defense grade on PFF ranked 105th out of 137 interior defenders missed 13.0% of his tackling attempts.
The Browns can likely replace Elliott with cheaper options either through the draft or free agency. He'll likely want to cash in on his career year this offseason, so let's just allow another organization to take the risk that comes with that next contract.