5 Browns Injuries That Could Impact Week 7 Game
The Browns are dealing with a number of injured players heading into Week 7, including their quarterback.
2. LG Joel Bitonio, 3. LG Michael Dunn
The Browns' offensive line took a huge hit heading into Week 6 as it was announced that starting left guard Joel Bitonio would be forced to miss the contest. The veteran has held down his spot on the O-line for a decade in Cleveland, playing in 102 straight games prior to this injury.
Losing a reliable and downright excellent (five-time Pro Bowler, two-time First Team All-Pro) member of the OL had the potential to send this unit into a spiral.
Yet, backup LG Michael Dunn rose to the occasion. He played all 76 offensive snaps for the Browns, immediately fortifying the left side of the line in Bitonio-like fashion. Dunn also helped Cleveland hold San Francisco's tenacious pass rush to just 2 total sacks on Sunday, preventing this unit from going backwards more often than not.
On Monday, head coach Kevin Stefanski revealed that Dunn was also dealing with an injury in Week 6. He was nursing a calf issue, but Stefanski said the backup was determined to fight through it and "wouldn't come out of the game."
Given Dunn's admirable will, it seems like he'll be okay if he's called upon again. That's great news in case Bitonio can't go for the second straight contest. It'll be worth keeping an eye on Bitonio's status throughout the week as the team prepares to take on Indianapolis.