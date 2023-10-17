5 Browns Injuries That Could Impact Week 7 Game
The Browns are dealing with a number of injured players heading into Week 7, including their quarterback.
4. MLB Anthony Walker
Despite its mounting losses, Cleveland wasn't able to avoid another injury to one of its healthy players in Week 6.
Middle linebacker Anthony Walker Jr. was pulled in the third quarter with an apparent head injury and wasn't able to return, prompting concerns about his health.
Stefanski revealed on Monday that the seven-year pro is now in concussion protocol to begin Week 7. That puts him in serious jeopardy of missing this contest given a majority of players haven't been able to clear protocols the same week they enter them.
Walker has held down the middle for the Browns so far this season. He's recorded 20 combined tackles including 13 solo, giving this defense a very dependable player to turn to if ball carriers get past the front line.
If Walker is forced to miss the Colts game, that could thrust backup Mohamoud Diabate into a starting role. The undrafted rookie has caught on in Cleveland, appearing in all 5 games during the campaign. While he's seen just 3 defensive snaps to this point, the 22-year-old's been a featured contributor on special teams, playing in 50% of the available plays there.
Diabate could make his case to break into the LB rotation with a strong performance in place of Walker if the latter doesn't clear protocols.