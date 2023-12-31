5 Browns Leaving Cleveland in the New Year
2023 was a great year for the Browns, however, roster changes are inevitable in the New Year. There's a good chance that these five players will be leaving Cleveland at some point in 2024.
2023 has been a rollercoaster ride for the Cleveland Browns. When all hope seemed gone when starting QB Deshaun Watson's season ended in November, Joe Flacco emerged out of nowhere to lead the Browns to four wins in five starts, clinching the franchise's first postseason appearance since 2020 in the process.
Regardless of how the campaign ends, there's a lot to be excited about the Browns' future. At the same time, though, not everyone is guaranteed to be a part of it. After all, the offseason is just a few months away and there's no doubt that Cleveland fans will be forced to say goodbye to some familiar faces.
Here are five Browns who are likely leaving Cleveland in the New Year.
1. P.J. Walker, QB
I think I speak for most Browns fans when I say that P.J. Walker shouldn't be on the roster in 2024.
The former 2020 XFL passing yards leader just doesn't have what it takes to be an NFL quarterback. Walker has consistently come up short whenever the Browns called his number, registering a 48.6% completion percentage while throwing 674 passing yards with one touchdown to five interceptions in six appearances (2 starts).
Walker turns 29 in February, meaning he isn't exactly at an age where improvement is expected. He likely is who he is at this point and the Browns don't need to waste a roster spot on him next season — especially if they're willing to give Flacco, who's interested in playing in 2024, another contract.
I fully expect Walker to be a practice squad candidate elsewhere when he hits free agency in March.