5 Browns Leaving Cleveland in the New Year
2023 was a great year for the Browns, however, roster changes are inevitable in the New Year. There's a good chance that these five players will be leaving Cleveland at some point in 2024.
2. Marquise Goodwin, WR
Most wide receivers tend to hit their drop-offs once they reach their 30s and that's been the exact case for Marquise Goodwin this season.
Goodwin has been a complete afterthought in Cleveland's offense throughout the 2023 campaign. He's only been targeted 13 times across a dozen games, only hauling in four passes (30.8%) for 67 receiving yards without a touchdown. He's also played just 14% of offensive snaps and owns a 9.6 passer rating when targeted.
For reference, a QB would receive a 39.6 passer rating if they only threw the ball into the ground all game, highlighting just how negative of a presence Goodwin has been.
Sometimes stats don't tell the whole story, especially over a small sample, but this is not one of those times. Pro Football Focus has also given him an overall grade of just 51.3 on the year (including 50.3 as a receiving grade).
The Browns' wide receiver room is incredibly thin, but that is true in part because of how bad Goodwin has been. His presence doesn't make things any less thin, and at 33 years old it's not like he should be expected to suddenly turn things around.
Considering how Goodwin will also become a free agent in the coming months, I highly doubt he returns in 2024.