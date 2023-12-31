5 Browns Leaving Cleveland in the New Year
2023 was a great year for the Browns, however, roster changes are inevitable in the New Year. There's a good chance that these five players will be leaving Cleveland at some point in 2024.
3. Jordan Akins, TE
The Browns are facing a huge salary cap crunch in 2024. Spotrac lists Cleveland as being an estimated $12.8 million over the cap, making someone like Jordan Akins expendable.
Akins, a former 2018 third-rounder, hasn't made much of an impact in his first campaign with the Browns. After registering career highs in receptions (37), receiving yards (495), and touchdowns (5) in his final season with the Houston Texans, the 31-year-old is only up to a 12-108-0 stat line through 16 games. He also plays a bigger percentage of snaps on special teams (27%) than he does on offense (17%).
Akins is signed through the 2024 season, but the Browns can save $2 million in cap space if they cut him at any point in the New Year.
David Njoku has finally emerged as a rock-solid TE1 option, but having at least two viable players at the position is important in the modern NFL. That doesn't mean Akins is the guy, though.
Harrison Bryant is firmly ahead of Akins on the depth chart (31% of the offensive snaps for Bryant to just 17% for Akins), and Akins' contract is not at all what you want to be paying your TE3.
There's also an intriguing young (much cheaper) TE3 option on the Browns' practice squad in Zaire Mitchell-Paden.