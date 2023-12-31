5 Browns Leaving Cleveland in the New Year
2023 was a great year for the Browns, however, roster changes are inevitable in the New Year. There's a good chance that these five players will be leaving Cleveland at some point in 2024.
5. Jordan Elliott, DL
Expectations were high when the Browns drafted Jordan Elliott 88th overall in 2020, but he hasn't come close to meeting them.
Elliott's fourth season in the NFL hasn't been anything special, tallying 21 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 16 games. He also appears to be falling out of favor with the coaching staff, made evident by his playing just 40% of defensive snaps — his lowest share since he was a rookie (29%).
It doesn't help that Elliott also hasn't been the most disciplined player. He's missed a career-high 4.5% of tackles this season and has also taken five penalties for 33 yards after only receiving one call during the 2022 campaign. Pro Football Focus has also given him a 49.0 defensive grade, which is tied for 107th out of 129 graded interior defenders.
The Browns just aren't a good fit for Elliott and vice versa, making it likely that he will explore free agency this spring. Hopefully, he reaches his potential one day — it just likely won't be in Cleveland if he does.
