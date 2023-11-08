5 Browns Midseason Award Winners (MVP, Top Rookies and More)
Recognizing five Cleveland Browns players with awards for their play over the first half of the 2023 season.
Browns Defensive Player of the First Half: Myles Garrett
Cleveland's defense, as a whole, has been stellar to begin the 2023 season. Yet star Myles Garrett is still clearly the player who's shone the brightest over the first nine weeks.
Following a fifth-place finish in Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022, Garrett has come out on a tear this season. His 9.5 sacks across eight games are not only second in the NFL behind Danielle Hunter's 10.0, but they also put him on pace to blow his career high of 16.0 out of the water if he keeps this up over the second half.
Further strengthening his resume, Garrett's added a league-leading four forced fumbles, eight tackles for loss, two pass breakups and whopping 18 QB hits.
We are witnessing a player at the height of his powers who's capable of changing a game on any given snap. He's stepped up in the biggest moments and clinched victories already for the Browns this season, which is a superpower few defenders actually have across the league.
There's a strong case that Garrett's been the best defensive player in the NFL this season, and he should be raking in the offseason accolades if he continues on this trajectory.