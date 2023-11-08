5 Browns Midseason Award Winners (MVP, Top Rookies and More)
Recognizing five Cleveland Browns players with awards for their play over the first half of the 2023 season.
Browns Offensive Player of the First Half: Kareem Hunt
My choice for Offensive Player of the First Half is someone who didn't even play in Cleveland's first two games.
Kareem Hunt was signed almost immediately following Nick Chubb's devastating knee injury as another body for the team's running back room. The coaching staff noted that Hunt's familiarity would allow him to help immediately, though Jerome Ford would be more of the lead back.
And while Ford's handled the bulk of the carries, sometimes to great results, Hunt's production in key spots has been undeniable. Hunt currently leads the Browns with five touchdowns, and the next-closest skill-position players are only at two.
Even more notably, Hunt's scores have all come in just the past four games. Three of those contests have been wins (with two being decided by two points or fewer), while the lone loss to the Seattle Seahawks should have been another victory.
Hunt's yardage (196) over six games isn't eye-popping, but that's not what fans should be expecting from him. His ability to get in the end zone -- which the team struggled with mightily before his recent production -- is an incredibly valuable asset to an offense missing its top weapon in Chubb.
Hunt deserves massive praise for stepping in and helping make up for the loss of Chubb. Who knows where this offense would be without him converting in scoring range while the quarterback play has been inconsistent.