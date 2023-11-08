5 Browns Midseason Award Winners (MVP, Top Rookies and More)
Recognizing five Cleveland Browns players with awards for their play over the first half of the 2023 season.
Browns MVP of the First Half: Jim Schwartz
Numerous people have helped the Browns begin the year with five victories. However, defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz has arguably made the biggest impact early on.
Schwartz inherited an inconsistent unit that was an actual liability at times in 2022 and turned them around to become this team's greatest strength. Cleveland ranks No. 1 in fewest yards allowed over its first eight games, plus they're first in DVOA to boot, showing how elite this group is no matter what statistical category you're looking at.
Garret and Denzel Ward being in the midst of career years just shows Schwartz is able to get the most potential out of his top talent, which is exactly what a top coach does.
Not many defenses around the league are capable of carrying a team to victories with regularity, but that's exactly what Schwartz's unit has done while the Browns' offense deals with a myriad of injuries. This group continuing to play at this level will continue to make Cleveland a dark horse Super Bowl contender, especially if the offense picks up in the second half.
