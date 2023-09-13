5 Browns Most Likely to Be Inactive vs Steelers on Monday Night Football
3. Luke Wypler
Switching sides to the offense, the story this week is right tackle Jack Conklin's season-ending ACL tear. While rookie Dawand Jones is set to benefit from this development, the same can't be said for Luke Wypler.
The sixth-round pick was one of Cleveland's five inactives in Week 1 with Ethan Pocic obviously holding down the starting center spot and Nick Harris backing him up. That just left no room for Wypler, and Conklin's injury doesn't change anything, since the former hasn't played tackle since high school.
Drafting Wypler was made with the future in mind, so there's no immediate reason to force him into the rotation. While he was highly touted coming out of Ohio State, there's a reason he fell into the sixth round despite being a possible late-Day 2 pick. His athleticism gives him the potential to contribute at the next level, but that doesn't change he's undersized for his position.
A few ways he can overcome this is by focusing on building his body now that he's in the pros, and learning the ins and outs of a center's job at the next level. Both of those take time, however, so affording him the time develop is exactly what he needs right now.
Of course, we could see Wypler at some point this season, especially if he begins to make a case with his play in practice. For now, though, he'll be a consistent inactive candidate while he adjusts to the NFL.