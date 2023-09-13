5 Browns Most Likely to Be Inactive vs Steelers on Monday Night Football
4. Isaiah McGuire & 5. Siaki Ika
We discussed how great the Browns' pass rush was earlier, and we will again.
This unit wreaked absolute havoc in Week 1 against the Bengals' offensive line. Though the defense only recorded two sacks, they registered a whopping 10 QB hits, making it extremely difficult for Burrow to get into any kind of rhythm with his pocket collapsing.
The duo of Myles Garrett and Za'Darius Smith appears to already be thriving under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz. They led the charge, posting four QB hits each, while Garrett also pitched in a sack, and Smith broke up a pass.
Two players who weren't apart of the action were EDGE Isaiah McGuire and defensive tackle Siaki Ika. McGuire is more of a depth option behind Garrett and Ogbo Okoronkwo, so it's obvious why he sat last Sunday. Ika was a bit more of a surprise, especially after being a third-round pick this past draft, though the Bengals' pass-heavy attack neutralized his strength against the run.
Ika would be the likelier choice to avoid the inactive list against the Steelers, but the Browns got on just fine without him in the opener. The rookie may have to play his way into the rotation instead of walking into a clear-cut role.
