5 Browns Most to Blame for Wild Card Collapse Against Texans
Losing like the Browns did takes a full team effort, but some people carry a lot more blame than others in a blowout like that.
3. Joe Flacco
I was ready to forgive Joe Flacco. All those years hating him while he was on the Ravens were going to be made up for when he carried the Browns to a playoff victory.
But it turns out Flacco was just coming up with a new way to let down Browns fans.
Of course, Flacco was facing pressure all day (thanks, James Hudson). Of course, Flacco's top receiver was playing hurt. But come on.
I guess the whole "threw an interception in every game" thing Flacco had going in the regular season should have prepared us for this, but throwing two pick-sixes is next level.
It's not like it was just the turnovers either. Flacco made some really nice throws in the game, but even some of his completions were lacking. That early deep ball to David Njoku was a touchdown if he put enough arm into it.
He also wasn't doing enough to get the ball downfield. He doesn't control play-calling or the pass-rush in front of him, but in a blowout loss you really don't want to see over 50% of the receptions going to David Bell, Jerome Ford, Elijah Moore and Kareem Hunt, who collectively averaged just 4.7 yards per catch.