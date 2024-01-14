5 Browns Most to Blame for Wild Card Collapse Against Texans
Losing like the Browns did takes a full team effort, but some people carry a lot more blame than others in a blowout like that.
4. Grant Delpit('s Absence)
I don't "blame" Grant Delpit in the sense that I'm annoyed at him and think he should've done anything differently. The guy was hurt, and i'm sure it absolutely crushed him to not be able to play today.
But his absence is absolutely a key piece of this loss.
Greg Newsome got cooked everywhere, but there was also nobody else really stepping up and reading the Texans' passing plays outside of Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.
And when an opposing team's tight ends are shredding you, well that's a crystal clear sign that you're struggling at the safety position.
Juan Thornhill and Ronnie Hickman simply could not get it done, and for as much as it sometimes seems like JOK can be everywhere on the field at once, this game proved that he can't do it alone.