5 Browns Most to Blame for Wild Card Collapse Against Texans
Losing like the Browns did takes a full team effort, but some people carry a lot more blame than others in a blowout like that.
5. Jim Schwartz
This one is another "there are no excuses in the playoffs" kind of blame. Was it hard having Delpit out? For sure. Is having to play Greg Newsome going to make things challenging on any defensive coordinator? Of course.
But Jim Schwartz' defense did not look like a Jim Schwartz defense today.
Houston had little trouble picking up blitzes and stunts, giving C.J. Stroud plenty of time to pick apart the struggling secondary. The front-seven looked ill-prepared to stop any of the Texans' running plays.
But most of all, the number of wide-open receivers Stroud hit was ridiculous.
Not to take anything away from the rookie, who was stellar, but Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik deserves just as much credit. His play design had Stroud looking like he was taking part in a routes-on-air drill for much of the game.
Schwartz can't be on the field making Newsome keep up with someone in a 1-on-1 situation, but he should absolutely have come up with a gameplan that either had Stroud under pressure or forced him to throw to covered receivers.
No pressure and open receivers is an inexcusable combination.
This doesn't take away how good Schwartz was for most of the year, but this sourt taste might make it a little easier for Browns fans if he does end up landing a head-coaching gig elsewhere.
More Cleveland Browns news and analysis: