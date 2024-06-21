5 Browns on the Roster Bubble Following Minicamp, OTAs
2. David Bell, WR
Remember how excited Browns fans were when the franchise drafted former Purdue wideout David Bell with the No. 99 pick in 2022? The former All-American was one of college football's best playmakers during his time with the Boilermakers, racking up 2,946 receiving yards with 21 touchdowns on 232 receptions.
While nobody expected him to dominate the NFL at that level, Bell's output as a pro has been underwhelming. The 23-year-old has been unable to figure out how to take his game to the next level and the results support that fact. In 31 career games, he's only caught 38-of-58 targets (65.5%) for 381 receiving yards and three TDs.
The issue with Bell is that he's extremely streaky. On one hand, he caught each of his last 12 targets on the year for 122 yards and two touchdowns. On the other hand, 11 of his 15 regular-season appearances saw him record seven or fewer yards and he even finished eight of those contests with zero.
Much to his dismay, Bell is facing an uphill battle to make the Browns' roster. Not only are Amari Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman returning, but Cleveland also went out and added Jerry Jeudy and rookie WR Jamari Thrash this offseason. If the ex-Purdue product can't separate himself from the pack, the bell could toll for him.