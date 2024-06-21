5 Browns on the Roster Bubble Following Minicamp, OTAs
3. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB
When the Browns drafted Dorian Thompson-Robinson in 2023, the up-and-coming quarterback was viewed as a project. After all, teams rarely draft a signal-caller in Round 4 with the expectation that they'll play meaningful games as a rookie.
Thompson-Robinson wasn't afforded the luxury, though. Between Deshaun Watson's injuries and P.J. Walker's lackluster play under center, the Browns had no choice but to throw the former UCLA product into the fire and hope for the best.
Unfortunately, Thompson-Robinson struggled to rise to the occasion. It became increasingly clear that the 24-year-old wasn't NFL-ready as he completed just 60-of-112 passes (53.6%) in three starts for 440 yards with a touchdown to four interceptions. He also fumbled the ball twice as he finished the year with a 51.2 passer rating, fourth-worst among 59 eligible QBs.
The Columbia, SC native's NFL journey likely isn't over just yet, but his time in Cleveland might be soon. The Browns' QB room looks much different this offseason with the additions of Jameis Winston and Tyler Huntley — two proven backup options — behind Watson on the depth chart.
If Thompson-Robinson struggles to show he belongs after recovering from a season-ending hip injury, the Browns might decide that he isn't worth rostering. They already have a pair of veteran gunslingers to back up Watson and can always look to draft another rookie arm next April.