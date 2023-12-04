5 Browns on Thin Ice After Embarrassing Loss to Rams
The Cleveland Browns lost in embarrassing fashion this weekend and these five members of the team might be on thin ice following the defeat
By Randy Gurzi
The score was actually much worse than it looked. The Cleveland Browns fell to 7-5 thanks to a 36-19 defeat at the hands of the Los Angeles Rams. However, L.A. had 16 points in the final quarter, thanks in large part to mistakes from the Browns.
Not only did they have a missed extra point that would have tied it at 20 but they followed that up with an interception and a turnover on downs. As if that wasn't enough, a safety gave the Rams two more points just to make the score look slightly worse.
Now that their brutal two-game road trip is over, the Browns head back to Cleveland looking to get back on track. As they do this, we will look at five members of the franchise who might be on thin ice heading into Week 14.
5. Jerome Ford, Running Back
Looking at the overall numbers, Jerome Ford has had a good season. The second-year back has 647 yards and three touchdowns on the ground (with an average of 4.2 yards per attempt) as well as 196 yards and three touchdowns as a receiver. The problem is that he's been wildly inconsistent.
Ford put up 44 yards on 20 attempts against Arizona in Week 9. Then in Week 10 he had 107 yards on 17 attempts. He then went for 31 on 12 carries followed by 65 on nine attempts. This past weekend, he made the highlight reel with a touchdown reception on the opening drive but had only nine receiving yards and 19 rushing outside of that play.
For all the calls to run the ball more, people are overlooking the feast or famine nature of this backfield. Ford is the primary reason for this and he has to figure out how to eliminate the continued loss of yardage runs, or else the Browns might be looking for a replacement this offseason.