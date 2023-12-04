5 Browns on Thin Ice After Embarrassing Loss to Rams
By Randy Gurzi
4. James Proche, Punt Returner
When the Browns traded Donovan Peoples-Jones to the Detroit Lions, it opened the door for a new punt returner. That wound up being James Proche, a former Baltimore Ravens wide receiver. Proche not only took on DPJ's role but also his old jersey number.
In this spot, he's shown flashes. He's been quick and decisive with the ball in his hands and is averaging 10.1 yards per return. He even had a couple of long ones called back due to penalties that would have helped his numbers.
Having said that, he's also had some gaffes. He muffed a punt against his former team that could have been devastating. Cleveland still pulled off the win but he nearly gave Baltimore all of the momentum. This weekend, he again made a mistake against the Rams.
In the first quarter, the two teams were fighting for field position and Cleveland was winning. That was until Proche let a ball bounce around the 20-yard line. He hoped that it would go into the end zone but it didn't. Instead, the Rams downed it at the two and their offense was in rough shape.
They were able to punt out of it but there's no denying it hurt their momentum. It also could have been much worse. That's why Proche is likely entering this week with more eyes on him as they continue to see if there are better options.