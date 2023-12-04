5 Browns on Thin Ice After Embarrassing Loss to Rams
The Cleveland Browns lost in embarrassing fashion this weekend and these five members of the team might be on thin ice following the defeat
By Randy Gurzi
3. Ethan Pocic, Center
Added last year as a depth piece, Ethan Pocic ended up taking over as a starter and hasn't looked back. Cleveland lost Nick Harris during their first drive of the preseason in 2022 and Pocic replaced him. He played so well that he earned a three-year extension and continues to be the starting center.
He also entered this weekend as one of the most efficient pass-blocking centers in the game. PFF had his efficiency score at a staggering 98.6.
As impressive as this is, Pocic isn't a star when it comes to run blocking. That's not a big issue since Joel Bitonio and Wyatt Teller are on either side of him and they are. But on Sunday, it became a problem.
Pocic was beaten by Aaron Donald on the first drive which led to a four-yard loss for Jerome Ford. He was then unable to stop Bobby Brown later in the first half. This time, Brown took Ford down for a six-yard loss.
Finally, he was called for a false start late in the game that killed Cleveland's chances of a comeback. This one, however, was hard to see. The officials say he moved the ball forward, and they're apparently on high alert thanks to the Eagles and their 'Brotherly Tush Shove' — or whatever it's called. Kevin Stefanski was beyond angry with the call and even said afterward he was still "very frustrated."
Pocic shouldn't be blamed for that but he does need to clean up his run blocking. If that continues to be an issue, it could hurt him going forward.