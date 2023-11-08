5 Browns on Thin Ice at the Midway Point of Season
These five Cleveland Browns are on thin ice entering Week 9 of the 2023 season
By Randy Gurzi
After going 7-9 last season, the Cleveland Browns made several moves to improve their roster this year. A large portion of their focus was on the defensive side of the ball as they added Za’Darius Smith, Juan Thornhill, Maurice Hurst, Shelby Harris, and Ogbo Okoronkwo. Each of those moves has panned out well and Cleveland boasts an impressive defense because of that.
As for their offense, there are still issues. The Browns did make a few moves, including the addition of Elijah Moore, but they were also hoping some of their returning players would show improvement.
Overall, they have to be happy with a 5-3 record — especially considering how much time Deshaun Watson missed — but in order to compete in the AFC North, they’re going to need to see improvement. That’s why these five Browns are on thin ice entering midseason.
5. David Bell, WR
As a rookie, David Bell had 24 receptions for 214 yards — which is an average of just 8.9 per reception. This year, he was expected to do more since he had a full year under his belt but that hasn’t been the case.
Bell enters Week 10 with just 33 yards on four receptions. That’s an even lower average of just 8.3 yards per grab.
To be fair, he did have a clutch fourth-down grab against the 49ers but outside of that, he’s been a non-factor. That's been a major let down considering how productive he was during his time with Purdue.
Cleveland does lack depth at the position but Bell hasn’t done enough to distinguish himself and it might not be long before he’s out of the plan’s completely.