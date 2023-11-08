5 Browns on Thin Ice at the Midway Point of Season
These five Cleveland Browns are on thin ice entering Week 9 of the 2023 season
By Randy Gurzi
2. Jordan Akins, TE
When the Browns added Jordan Akins this offseason, it felt like a huge addition for them. Not only did he appear to be a better No. 2 tight end than Harrison Bryant, but he also had experience working with Deshaun Watson.
The two were teammates with the Houston Texans and in five seasons there, Akins had 151 receptions for 1,755 yards and eight touchdowns. He was also fresh off his best campaign as a pro, hauling in 37 passes for 495 yards with five touchdowns.
Listed at 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, Akins signed a two-year deal worth $5.2 million and was supposed to give the offense another red zone target along with starting tight end David Njoku. So far, that hasn't been the case.
Akins has seen 10 passes come his way and has been able to catch just five of them for 37 yards. Not only is the 50 percent catch rate the lowest of his career but the 3.7 yards per target is as well.
Like many of the other offensive players on this list, Akins was held back by the injury to Watson. P.J. Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson weren't exactly lighting up the stat sheet in the absence of No. 4. Even with that being the case, Akins hasn't done much at all when Watson has been playing.
With Watson throwing him the ball, Akins has just three receptions on six targets for 31 yards. That's not what the Browns were hoping for when they added him in the offseason.