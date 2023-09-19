5 Running Backs the Browns Must Target to Replace Nick Chubb
4. Trey Sermon
Trey Sermon is on a practice squad right now, which means the Browns can grab him as long as he goes straight to the 53-man roster. So he's not technically a free agent, but he's definitely an option, since Chubb going on I.R. will open a spot on the 53-man roster.
Sermon would probably be a "committee backfield' type signing who would end up competing with Pierre Strong for the RB2 role, likely both getting run throughout the year until one can separate themselves.
But Sermon certainly has the potential to separate himself.
Sermon’s every only really got serious run in a couple of NFL games, but he’s shown flashes every time.He’s only received more than 2 touches in three NFL games, but he’s had either a touchdown or 50-plus yards from scrimmage in each of the three.
Sermon also looked the part as a prospect, averaging 7.5 yards per carry in his senior year at Ohio State to become a third-round pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
This would be a great start to a redemption arc for Sermon, who might finally live up to that potential he flashed if he gets to run behind the Browns offensive line.