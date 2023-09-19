5 Running Backs the Browns Must Target to Replace Nick Chubb
5. Malik Davis
While we're looking at potentially poaching practice squad options, how about one from an NFC contender?
Malik Davis didn't make the Dallas Cowboys' 53-man roster this year, but he's absolutely got the skills to be an NFL running back and already proved as much as a rookie.
He only received 38 carries in his first NFL season, but he racked up 161 yards with those carries and also added 60 yards on 6 receptions, showing some explosiveness as both a runner and receiver.
He was also better than you might think when you see a stat line like that.
Pro Football Focus isn’t the be-all and end-all of player evaluation, but they gave Davis an outstanding 80.6 overall grade. That put him 22nd among the 144 RBs that met their minimum snap cutoff for grading leaderboards.
Davis' ability to contribute in the passing game and the running game is hard to find when looking at the guys available on the market right now.
He's probably the furthest from a sure-thin on this list, but his upside is undeniable and it wouldn't take any kind of a significant contract to bring him to Cleveland. There's very little downside here, unless you don't have faith in Ford and Strong being able to shoulder the workload if Davis doesn't live up to the potential he flashed last year.
Nervous about backing the Browns without their best offense player? I get it, and that's why you'll want to use Bet365, where you're guaranteed $365 for supporting Cleveland. Just bet $1, and as long as you deposited $10+ through the exclusive Factory of Sadness link below you'll automatically unlock that full $365 bonus. It doesn't matter if your bet wins or loses, you get every dollary of the bonus either way. This offer won't be around for long though, so unlock your $365 before it expires!