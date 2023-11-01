5 Browns Still on Thin Ice After Surviving the Trade Deadline
Which Cleveland Browns players are still on thin ice after surviving the trade deadline?
4. Jordan Akins, TE
One of the players I've been wrong about thus far as far as being a great offseason signing for the Browns is tight end Jordan Akins. Akins had a really good season for the Houston Texans last year, showing off some big-play ability as a receiver. I felt like he would quickly establish himself as a TE2 alongside David Njoku in Cleveland, but that has not happened up to this point.
In seven games this season, Akins has played just 81 snaps, which is nearly half of what Harrison Bryant has played and well below the snaps being given to Njoku. The Browns have a couple of tight ends on the practice squad in Devin Asiasi and Zaire Mitchell-Paden, so perhaps Akins will be cut at some point in the near future to pave the way for one of those guys to get a shot.
5. David Bell, WR
Although the Cleveland Browns were able to maximize value for a player like Donovan Peoples-Jones, even in a contract year, one player who has come up in trade rumors lately that survived the deadline is former third-round pick David Bell.
The Purdue product has played just 55 snaps so far this season, shockingly ahead of rookie Cedric Tillman. With the Peoples-Jones trade opening up a bunch of snaps in the Cleveland offense, you can't help but wonder if this is going to be David Bell's last true shot to make an impact on this offense before the Browns ultimately decide to just move on.
If your betting bankroll is on thin ice halfway through the NFL season, you'll want to build it back up with Bet365's $150 guaranteed bonus. Just bet $5 on the Browns after depositing $10+ through the exclusive Factory of Sadness link below and you'll automatically unlock that full $150 bonus whether your bet wins or loses!
More Cleveland Browns news and rumors: