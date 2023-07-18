5 Browns Veterans Who Will Be Training Camp Cuts
The Browns' roster will undergo serious changes in training camp, and that means saying goodbye to some familiar faces.
Jakeem Grant
Let's stick with the wide receiver room, shall we?
Jakeem Grant doesn't necessarily need to take up a wide receiver roster slot, because teams are often happy to carry an extra one if they're an elite kick returner like Grant was.
But Grant faces an uphill battle to being an elite kick returner again. He missed the entire 2022 season with a torn Achilles, and that's not the kind of injury that's easy to come back from. It's especially not easy to come back from when you're undersized and your entire game is predicated on speed and agility.
I love Grant's game. He's a fun playmaker who dazzled in camp last year and could have some real value as a slot wide receiver in a well-schemed offense. But brutal injury luck is a part of football, and it's a reality for Grant.
Grant will need to resume his Pro Bowl level of play to warrant a roster spot as a return man, but dealing with this injury at 30-years old casts serious doubts about his ability to do that.
Expect the Browns to find another answer as a returner this preseason.